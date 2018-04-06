Iowa 4-H community helping family who lost pigs in barn fire

Some kids lose their pigs in a barn fire, and now their 4-H family is helping them out.

There will be a big bake sale in New Hampton tomorrow. (Saturday, April 7th) Around 10 Chickasaw County 4-H clubs, made up of around 165 kids, are coming together.

They're raising money for the Eichenberger family. The family lost their barn in a fire earlier this year. Three of the kids, Jennifer, Noah, and Aleah, lost their pigs in the fire.

These were pigs the young 4-H kids were planning on showing this summer.

The Chickasaw County 4-H clubs are hoping this bake sale tomorrow can help the family. They say all the money raised from the event will help the family recover from the fire and help the kids get some new pigs to show.

"One thing I always think of with 4-H is a helping hand, and that's what we are trying to do with this family in a time of need," Bailey Schinker says. She is helping organize the bake sale.

The bake sale is tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be at the Chickasaw County Extension Office. That is at 104 E. Main St. in New Hampton.

If you can't make it to the bake sale, you can send a check or cash to the office. Make sure the address is the extension office, but the money is written out to the Eichenberger family.