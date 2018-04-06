Cities awarded money for building rehabilitation projects - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cities awarded money for building rehabilitation projects

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jordan Thomas, Producer
Eighteen cities across Iowa have been awarded money for building rehabilitation projects.

The cities were announced Thursday by the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA).

All of the grants awarded will support local improvement projects like storefront upgrades, building rehabilitations and renovations. 

"Reinvesting in the redevelopment of buildings ultimately is about creating an environment where businesses and people can thrive," said IEDA Director Debi Durham.

Each city had apply for the $100,000 grant last year. Five additional cities were given $5,000 in planning grants.

Scoring criteria for the grants included: project impact, appropriateness, funding/partnerships and incorporation of sustainability/smart growth principles. 

The cities receiving the $100,000 grants are: Bellevue, Cascade, Dyersville, Clarence, Hawkeye, Keota, McGregor, Brooklyn, Clearfield, Grinnell, Jefferson, Lenox, Maquoketa, Mason City, Pocahontas, Stanton, Stuart and Zearing.

The cities receiving the $5,000 planning grants are: Oxford Junction, Ackley, Eldon, Mapleton and Northwood.

