TRACKING: Sunshine Saturday and Light Snow Sunday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

radar alert

TRACKING: Sunshine Saturday and Light Snow Sunday

Posted: Updated:
Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Tonight Forecast Tonight Forecast
Wind Forecast Wind Forecast
Weekend Outlook Weekend Outlook
Snowfall Forecast Sunday/Monday Snowfall Forecast Sunday/Monday
Long Range Temp Outlook Long Range Temp Outlook

Under a clear sky tonight the temperatures will drop to record or near record lows by morning. Factor in a 10-15 mph wind and wind chills drop to near zero. Plenty of sunshine is on the way for Saturday and as temperatures remain colder than normal. Clear and cold again Saturday night.

Clouds increase quickly Sunday morning with light snow developing in the afternoon. Light snow continues on and off into the night. Light snow/flurries taper off early Monday morning. Snow totals range from 1-4” with the higher amounts near New Hampton and lower amounts near Washington. The wind is from the south at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday is dry and warmer with temperatures warming to near 40. Much warmer weather is on the way for Wednesday through Friday...highs in the 50s.

Iowa Storm Spotter Classes

Iowa DOT Road Conditions and Track a Plow

Schnack's Blog 

Download the FREE Storm Track 7 Weather App

StormTrack7 iNTERACTIVE 

How to get school, business and/or organization closings alerts on your KWWL NEWS app

Closings and Cancellations 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.