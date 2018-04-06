TRACKING: Sunshine Saturday and Light Snow Sunday

Under a clear sky tonight the temperatures will drop to record or near record lows by morning. Factor in a 10-15 mph wind and wind chills drop to near zero. Plenty of sunshine is on the way for Saturday and as temperatures remain colder than normal. Clear and cold again Saturday night.

Clouds increase quickly Sunday morning with light snow developing in the afternoon. Light snow continues on and off into the night. Light snow/flurries taper off early Monday morning. Snow totals range from 1-4” with the higher amounts near New Hampton and lower amounts near Washington. The wind is from the south at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday is dry and warmer with temperatures warming to near 40. Much warmer weather is on the way for Wednesday through Friday...highs in the 50s.

