TRACKING: Cold and windy Friday with snow Sunday

As the wind increased, temperatures dropped this morning. We have already seen the official highs for the day. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 20s to mid 30s after dropping into the low to mid 20s this morning. Northwest winds will gust to 40 mph for much of the day with gusty conditions through Midnight. Lows tonight could approach record levels. Current records for Saturday morning are: Waterloo- 12 in 1972.... Dubuque- 11 in 1982.... Cedar Rapids- 12 in 1982... and Iowa City- 17 in 2007.

Saturday is mostly sunny and remaining cold with highs in the 30s. We continue to track a storm forecast to bring snow late Sunday morning and continues through Sunday night. A few snow showers might linger into early Monday morning. A few inches of snow are possible making for slick roads Sunday afternoon and night. It will be breezy with a 10-20 mph wind.

There is a warm up in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures climb back to more normal levels.

