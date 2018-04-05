CR Kernels open season with a 2-0 win over the Quad Cities

The Cedar Rapids Kernels won their season opener for the eighth consecutive year, picking up a 2-0 victory Thursday against the Quad Cities River Bandits at Modern Woodmen Park. Shane Carrier produced both of Cedar Rapids’ runs with a sacrifice fly and a home run, and Jared Finkel won the combined shutout.

Carrier pushed Cedar Rapids (1-0) toward its wire-to-wire triumph by driving in runs during the first and fourth innings. Following a pair of walks and a force out to start the game, a sacrifice fly allowed Akil Baddoo to come home for the Kernels’ first tally. In the fourth, Carrier hit a leadoff home run and extended the lead to 2-0.

Finkel (1-0) pitched three shutout innings against the River Bandits (0-1) for the victory in his Kernels debut. Finkel worked around three hits to earn the win. He also coaxed a pair of double plays and completed a 3-6-1 twin killing in the bottom of the eighth.

Bryan Sammons, Jovani Moran, and Ryan Mason also helped Cedar Rapids in the 2-0 shutout. Sammons recorded a game-high six strikeouts in a four-inning start. Moran yielded three walks but also picked up three strikeouts during a scoreless home half of the fifth. Following Finkel’s scoreless outing, Mason tossed a shutout frame to close the contest and secure his first save of the young season.

The losing pitcher for Quad Cities was Patrick Sandoval (0-1). Sandoval was tagged for two runs over four innings pitched. Relievers Adam Bleday, Cesar Rosado, and Robert Corniel combined for scoreless work out of the bullpen.

Game two of the 2018 season will be played at 6:35 p.m. Friday at Modern Woodmen Park. Cedar Rapids right-hander Edwar Colina (0-0, -.--) is expected to make his Kernels debut aga