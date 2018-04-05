Menendez brothers reunited in prison - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Menendez brothers reunited in prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- The Menendez brothers, who were convicted of killing their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion nearly three decades ago, have been reunited in a California prison.

Corrections department spokeswoman Terry Thornton says 47-year-old Erik Menendez has moved into the same housing unit as his 50-year-old brother Lyle Menendez.

The brothers are serving life sentences for fatally shooting their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in 1989.

Lyle Menendez was moved in February from Mule Creek State Prison in Northern California to San Diego's R.J. Donovan Correctional Facility, where his brother was being held in a separate housing unit.

Thornton says Eric moved Wednesday into the same facility, where inmates regularly interact in rehabilitation programs.

The brothers say the murders followed sexual abuse by their father. Prosecutors said during the high-profile trial that the sons wanted their parents' multimillion-dollar estate.

