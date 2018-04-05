'Explosive' fire leaves garage a total loss - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

'Explosive' fire leaves garage a total loss

Written by Ashley Neighbor, Photographer
MARION (KWWL) -

Police and fire crews arrived on scene to find a garage and house on fire after 911 calls report a possible explosion. 

This all happening on the 1500 block of 26th street in Marion around 4:25 p.m. on Thursday.

Marion fire chief Deb Krebill says although there are no injuries being reported, the residents were home at the time of the 'explosion'. The fire has left the family garage in rubble and their house as well as a neighboring house appeared to have external damage. 

The cause of this fire is still under investigation, stay with KWWL for more updates.  

