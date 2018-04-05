Iowa City prepares to host Wrestling World Cup

The state of Iowa is known for producing world-class wrestlers. This weekend Iowa will not host them as the Freestyle Wrestling World Cup kicks off in Iowa City.

On Thursday, inside Carver-Hawkeye arena, the nation's best wrestlers are on the mats practicing ahead of the competition led by former Iowa wrestler turned USA head coach, Bill Zadick.

"It's a tremendous legacy. It shaped my life in a signaficiant way. Not all of these athetles will have experienced that so it's a good opportunity for us to go out there and have an unique experience," Zadick said.

Seven teams from across the country will compete at Carver on Saturday and Sunday but Iran and Russia will not one of them. Russia won't make the journey after an issue obtaining visas.

"We want to have the best countries here but really the best countries are here. All these countries have great individuals. At the international level what separates one and ten is you're splitting hairs. We're still going to see super high level wrestling," Zadick said, despite wanting both to be at the competition.

The Iowa City/Coralville Area Convention & Visitor Bureau helped organize the event and has been planning for it since the annoucnement.

"This is the first time that the world has really come to Iowa for wrestling and all of these nations, and these wrestlers from other nations, they know about Iowa," President Josh Schamberger said.

Schamberger said it only made sense to host the event in Iowa City.

"Iowa is the capitol of wrestling in this country. We draw the greatest fans, the biggest fans, the largest number of fans. We host the record for the 45-thousand crowd duel. It's the perfect place in the country to host this kind of event," he said.

Gates for the event open on Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.. Team USA will be up first against India. More information can be found about the competiton here.