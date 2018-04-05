A place to call their own: Taylor and Danielle Morris celebrate completion of "smart house"

At a house dedication Thursday morning, the crowd cheered for a couple who's become a symbol of love and courage.

The beautiful new home with a breathtaking view, gives a new start to quadruple amputee Navy Veteran Taylor Morris and his wife Danielle.

Today, Taylor and Danielle celebrated being able to finally have a place to call their own.

Taylor Morris lost part of his limbs while serving in Afghanistan. Now, a project that is 6 years in the making for this Cedar Falls couple, is finally complete.

"Having a place of our own is something that we always wanted for and dreamed about, and today that's becoming a reality so we are beyond excited," said Danielle Morris.

This is a smart home, built specifically for this couple, with wide hallways, open space, accessible bathrooms and closets. This home can actually be controlled by an iPad, which controls lights, shades, and other parts around the house.

The couple is thanking the community, contractors, and sponsors for their support. They are also thanking the Gary Sinise Foundation, which played a huge role in funding this project. Gary Sinise is known for playing Lieutenant Dan in Forrest Gump, and plans to visit the Morris's in their new home sometime soon.

The day ended with the couple accepting the iPad to the house, and accepting a new chapter of independence and privacy.