Police: Report suspicious activity

It might feel like winter, but eastern Iowa police are reminding people to keep their property securing during the spring months.

Cedar Falls police say they've seen more reported burglaries and thefts in March.

Surveillance video from a Cedar Falls homeowner shows someone trying to go into a home earlier this week.

Since the beginning of the year, Cedar Falls police have seen more than 30 burglaries in homes and businesses, and at least 25 people have reported that items were taken from their vehicles.

Cedar Falls Police Captain Mike Hayes said if something seems strange, call police.

"If you see something suspicious, report it. If you see someone walking around a house, or if you see someone looking into vehicles and things like that, they might not be stealing items, but let the police check it out," Captain Grant said.

Captain Hay es reminds people to always keep their cars locked and either keep anything valuable out of sight or take it with you.

An important reminder that could save you money and damaged property is to 'stow it, don't show it.'

Cedar Falls police say they've also seen a spike in thefts from construction sites in the last month.

So, whether you're leaving work, your car, or home always make sure to keep your property secure.