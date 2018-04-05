Cedar Valley nonprofits honored by UNI's Nonprofit Leadership Alliance

House of Hope was named Exceptional Nonprofit of the Year

Katie Orlando from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa was named Nonprofit Staff Leader of the Year. Her staff and Board of Directors attended.

UNI's Comm. Engagement Coordinator Kristina Kofoot, KWWL's Abby Turpin and Julianne Gassman, Campus Executive Director of the Nonprofit Leadership Alliance

UNI's Nonprofit Leadership Student Alliance hosted the 14th Annual Cedar Valley Nonprofit Awards Luncheon on Thursday, April 5 in the University Commons Ballroom. KWWL's Abby Turpin emceed the event, which celebrates the accomplishments of the nonprofit sector and the contributions they make to the Cedar Valley.

This year also marked the 30th anniversary of having the Nonprofit Leadership Alliance on UNI's campus.

Among the speakers were UNI's Community Engagement Program Coordinator Kristina Kofoot, UNI President Mark Nook, and Susan Tomlinson Schmidt, the President of the Nonprofit Leadership Alliance, based in Kansas City.

Award recipients are:

Nonprofit Business Partner of the Year: Viking Pump, Nancy Schneider accepting

Gordon Mack Legacy Award: Mark Witmer of North Star Community Services

Robert Koob Award for Collaboration: Cedar Valley Mental Health Planning Coalition, Bruce Meisinger & Debbie Roth accepting

Nonprofit Board Member of the Year: Paula Goetz from Friends of Hartman Reserve Board of Directors

New Nonprofit Employee of the Year: Carmen Finken from UNI Sustainable Schools AmeriCorps

Keri Kulish Award for Outstanding Student Leadership: Karlene Izer, current intern at Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa

Nonprofit Staff Leader of the Year: Katie Orlando, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa

Exceptional Nonprofit of the Year: House of Hope

Special thanks went to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, the Cedar Valley Nonprofit Association, and the College of Education's Dean Fund for Excellence for supporting and sponsoring this year's awards.