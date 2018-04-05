Zach Johnson shoots 2 under in first round at the Masters - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Zach Johnson shoots 2 under in first round at the Masters

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Cedar Rapids native Zach Johnson fired a first round score of 2 under par 70 at the 2018 Masters.  Johnson made 5 birdies in three bogeys in his round.

Zach Johnson who won the Masters in 2007 is currently in a tie from seventh, 2 shots off the lead.  Tiger Woods making his first return to the Masters since 2015 shot a one over par 73.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Sergio Garcia cards a 13 at par-5, 15th in first round

    Sergio Garcia cards a 13 at par-5, 15th in first round

    Thursday, April 5 2018 4:04 PM EDT2018-04-05 20:04:17 GMT

    Defending champion Sergio Garcia made history -- not the good kind -- in the opening round of the Masters on Thursday.

    More >>

    Defending champion Sergio Garcia made history -- not the good kind -- in the opening round of the Masters on Thursday.

    More >>

  • Zach Johnson shoots 2 under in first round at the Masters

    Zach Johnson shoots 2 under in first round at the Masters

    Thursday, April 5 2018 4:16 PM EDT2018-04-05 20:16:18 GMT
    Cedar Rapids native Zach Johnson fired a first round score of 2 under par 70 at the 2018 Masters.  Johnson made 5 birdies in three bogeys in his round. Zach Johnson who won the Masters in 2007 is currently in a tie from seventh, 2 shots off the lead.  Tiger Woods making his first return to the Masters since 2015 shot a one over par 73.More >>
    Cedar Rapids native Zach Johnson fired a first round score of 2 under par 70 at the 2018 Masters.  Johnson made 5 birdies in three bogeys in his round. Zach Johnson who won the Masters in 2007 is currently in a tie from seventh, 2 shots off the lead.  Tiger Woods making his first return to the Masters since 2015 shot a one over par 73.More >>

  • Iowa State kicks off Spring Practices

    Iowa State kicks off Spring Practices

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 11:02 PM EDT2018-04-05 03:02:03 GMT

    Last year was an amazing turnaround for the Iowa State Cyclone football program... And Head Coach Matt Campbell returns many of the players who were a big part of that success.

    More >>

    Last year was an amazing turnaround for the Iowa State Cyclone football program... And Head Coach Matt Campbell returns many of the players who were a big part of that success.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.