One dead after head-on crash on Hwy 30 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

One dead after head-on crash on Hwy 30

Posted: Updated:
TAMA (KWWL) -

One person is dead after a head-on crash Thursday morning. 

According to Iowa State Patrol, a semi and SUV clashed east of Tama on Hwy 30 around 10:00 a.m.

No names have been released at this time. 

This is a breaking news story, stay with KWWL as we work to gather more information. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.