23-year-old hit, killed while crossing Hwy 218

JOHNSON COUNTY (KWWL) -
The Iowa State Patrol is investigating after a 23-year-old man was hit and killed while crossing the Hwy 218.
It happened Thursday morning around 5:30 in Johnson County. 
State Patrol says John Riffle IV, from Springville, was crossing Hwy 218 when he was hit by a semi.
The semi was driven by Mark Meyer, 65, from Keosauqua.
Investigators say, at this time, they don't know why Riffle was crossing the road. Riffle was taken to the University of Iowa Hospital by ambulance where he died.
State Patrol is continuing to investigate with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. 
