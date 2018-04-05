VIDEO: Cedar Falls family's surveillance camera catches potential burglar

Something no family wants to see: someone trying to break into their home.



A Cedar Falls family's surveillance camera caught a man trying to get in through the front door. It happened earlier this week, in the overnight hours.



Luckily, the man didn't break into the home, or steal anything. The family says they hope the video can serve as a reminder to make sure people's homes are secure and protected.



Cedar Falls Police say there's been an increase in the number of burglaries in the last month, especially car burglaries. Police are urging everyone to lock their doors, and report anything suspicious.