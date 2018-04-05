New report ranks Iowa City in top five best places to live - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

New report ranks Iowa City in top five best places to live

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
According to an annual ranking by Livability.com, Iowa City is considered one of the top five best places to live.

The ranking is, in part, because Iowa City is home to the University of Iowa.

The ranking also says the city's creativity, forward-thinking and sense of fun helped it place high on the list. 

