TODAY: Dedication ceremony for completed Taylor and Danielle Morris smart home

It's a story that has touched so many here in eastern Iowa.

A home in Cedar Falls, made for Navy veteran Taylor Morris and his wife Danielle, is complete. Today there will be a big dedication ceremony for the new smart home.

It was built and designed to meet Taylor Morris's needs.

The home can be controlled by an iPad, which can allow Taylor to push a button to control lights, shades, etc.

It's a beautiful home that overlooks the Cedar River just north of Cedar Falls.

A quick recap for those who don't know or don't remember...

Taylor lost portions of his arms and legs when he stepped on an explosive device while serving in Afghanistan.

His wife stood by his side throughout his recovery.

And today, the two will get to step inside their new, completed home.

This is a huge project that is being funded by the Gary Sinise Foundation and many other sponsors.

Gary Sinise is the actor known for playing Lieutenant Dan in "Forrest Gump."

The dedication ceremony for the smart home starts this morning at 10.

Here is a little more information about what the Gary Sinise Foundation does:

"The Gary Sinise Foundation honors America’s defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need. Through its R.I.S.E. program (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment), specially adapted smart homes are being constructed for severely wounded veterans and first responders nationwide. Each one-of-a-kind home is customized to ease the everyday burdens of a wounded hero, their family, and caregivers."