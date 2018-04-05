TRACKING: Few snow showers today, then cold & windy Friday

Winter just won't go away across eastern Iowa. A band of snow will linger into the early afternoon hours across northeast Iowa, but we are expected little or no accumulation. Highs will be in the upper 30s to middle 40s with a SE wind 5-15 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with our wind picking up out of the northwest 10-20 mph, and lows in the 20s.
Friday will be windy, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A few flurries are possible, but we are not expecting any accumulation, and most areas will stay dry. It will be cold with highs in the upper 20s to lower and middle 30s.
A rather strong storm system will track into the state Sunday into Monday. This will bring rain and snow back to the state and we could have some accumulating snows. It is too early to pin down where and exactly when, but this storm will be closely monitored for potential travel problems by Monday morning. After that system, we are actually going to try to warm back toward normal by the end of the week. Cross your fingers!
