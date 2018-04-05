TRACKING: Few showers Thursday. Windy, cold, snow showers Friday

Another cold morning... temps are in the teens and 20s. We should make it into the upper 30s to mid 40s this afternoon but clouds could make a difference. We will have some clouds track through and they may produce a few rain/snow showers, but accumulation is not expected. A strong cold front tracks through tonight. It may squeeze out a few snow showers tomorrow, but it will be mainly the wind and cold that you notice. Highs will only be in the 20s and 30s tomorrow with northwest winds 15 to 25 mph and gusting higher. We stay cool into the weekend with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens... wind chills will be around zero Saturday morning.

A rather strong storm system will track into the state Sunday into Monday. This will bring rain and snow back to the state and we could have some accumulating snows. It is too early to pin down where and exactly when, but this storm will be closely monitored for potential travel problems by Monday morning. After that system, we are actually going to try to warm back toward normal by the end of the week. Cross your fingers!

Iowa Storm Spotter Classes

Iowa DOT Road Conditions and Track a Plow

Schnack's Blog



Download the FREE Storm Track 7 Weather App

StormTrack7 iNTERACTIVE

How to get school, business and/or organization closings alerts on your KWWL NEWS app

Closings and Cancellations