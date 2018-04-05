TRACKING: Cold and windy Friday with snow Sunday

A mostly cloudy sky tonight continues into Friday. The wind increases late tonight and is gusty from the northwest Friday pulling in colder air. Highs only reach the upper 20s and low 30s while the wind chills are in upper teens and low 20s. The wind gradually diminishes Friday night.
Saturday is mostly sunny and remaining cold with highs in the 30s. We continue to track a storm forecast to bring snow late Sunday morning and continues through Sunday night. A few snow showers might linger into early Monday morning. A few inches of snow are possible making for slick roads Sunday afternoon and night. It will be breezy with a 10-20 mph wind.