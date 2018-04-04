Registration open for Cedar Bend Humane Society's Furry 5K

Defending champion Sergio Garcia made history -- not the good kind -- in the opening round of the Masters on Thursday.More >>
Defending champion Sergio Garcia made history -- not the good kind -- in the opening round of the Masters on Thursday.More >>
We are tracking another storm for Sunday into early Monday.More >>
We are tracking another storm for Sunday into early Monday.More >>
Firefighters say there is heavy damage to the second floor; the first floor is okay.More >>
Firefighters say there is heavy damage to the second floor; the first floor is okay.More >>
An area mom has been forced from an elementary school Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) after money went missing and she was accused of mishandling it.More >>
An area mom has been forced from an elementary school Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) after money went missing and she was accused of mishandling it.More >>
The run/walk is Sunday, May 20 at 7:30 a.m. at Big Woods Lake Recreation Area, south shelter, in Cedar Falls. Registration is $25.More >>
The run/walk is Sunday, May 20 at 7:30 a.m. at Big Woods Lake Recreation Area, south shelter, in Cedar Falls. Registration is $25.More >>