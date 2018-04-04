Registration open for Cedar Bend Humane Society's Furry 5K

Registration has begun for the Cedar Bend Humane Society's Furry 5K Run/Walk event. It will happen Sunday, May 20 at 7:30 a.m. at Big Woods Lake Recreation Area, south shelter, in Cedar Falls.

Registration is $25, which includes a t-shirt and tote bag filled with goodies. T-shirts and tote bags are guaranteed to those registered by May 11. Registration after May 11 increases to $30, and a t-shirt is not guaranteed.

Packet pick-up will take place at the Cedar Bend Humane Society Adoption Center on Friday, May 18 and Saturday, May 19 from 10 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Race day packet pick-up and event day registration will be offered at Big Woods Lake from 6:30 a.m. to 7:15 a.m.

If you have a dog, bring him/her! Dogs are encouraged to take part in the event. In fact, there will be a contest for the best dog trick. Awards ceremony will be at approximately 8:30 a.m. And there will be awards for the top three fastest times in the following age groups: Male and Female 19 and under; 20-29; 30-39; 40-49; 50-59, and 60 and over.

All proceeds from the Furry 5K will benefit the homeless animals at the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Online registration is available here or you can stop by the Cedar Bend Humane Society adoption center at 1166 West Airline Highway in Waterloo to pick up a registration form.