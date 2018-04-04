Civil Rights Activist Anna Mae Weems remembers MLK's Waterloo visit

We are tracking another storm for Sunday into early Monday.More >>
Firefighters say there is heavy damage to the second floor; the first floor is okay.More >>
An area mom has been forced from an elementary school Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) after money went missing and she was accused of mishandling it.More >>
Fifty years after a shot rang out in Memphis, killing the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., freedom rang from the balcony of the Lorraine Motel as a bell tolled 39 times to mark a life cut short by racism.More >>
Nine years before his assassination, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was right here in the Cedar Valley, speaking at Waterloo West High School and meeting with community church leaders.More >>
