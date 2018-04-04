Goal is to have working smoke detectors in every home

The Pikes Park Carnival is set for Saturday, April 28 at UNI's Bender Field.

The carnival is a project of the philanthropy team of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at UNI.

The fraternity is teaming up with the Cedar Falls Fire Department and its goal of having working fire detectors in every home in the Cedar Falls area.

The event will begin at 11:00 am and run through 3 pm at Bender Field.

For more information, contact the fraternity at: http://tiarksg@uni.edu