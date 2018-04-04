Goal is to have working smoke detectors in every home - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Goal is to have working smoke detectors in every home

Posted: Updated:

The Pikes Park Carnival is set for Saturday, April 28 at UNI's Bender Field.

The carnival is a project of the philanthropy team of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at UNI.

The fraternity is teaming up with the Cedar Falls Fire Department and its goal of having working fire detectors in every home in the Cedar Falls area.

The event will begin at 11:00 am and run through 3 pm at Bender Field.

For more information, contact the fraternity at: http://tiarksg@uni.edu

  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.