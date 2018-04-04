Iowa Baseball records 13 K's in win over Grandview - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa Baseball records 13 K's in win over Grandview

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Seven University of Iowa relievers scattered two hits over seven shutout innings to lead the Hawkeyes to a 4-2 victory over Grand View on Wednesday afternoon at Duane Banks Field.

The win was Iowa's 17th of the season, moving the team's record to 17-9.

Sophomore Derek Lieurance, freshman Jack Dreyer, redshirt sophomore Kyle Shimp, freshman Cam Baumann, junior Shane Ritter, and senior Nick Nelsen all tossed hitless frames.  Baumann earned his first career victory, while Nelsen struck out four of the five batters he faced to notch his second save in as many games.

Eight Hawkeye pitchers limited Grand View to just four hits and the staff finished with 13 strikeouts and only one walk.

The Hawkeyes spotted the Vikings a 2-0 lead when starter Trenton Wallace gave up a wind-aided home run to Tyler Smith in the second inning before Iowa fought back to tie the game with single runs in the second and fourth frames.

Sophomore Kyle Crowl reached on a fielding error with one out in the second and advanced all the way to third base before scoring on Lorenzo Elion's sacrifice fly to make the score 2-1.  Iowa evened the score on another Elion RBI single in the fourth.

The Hawkeyes took the lead in the sixth when senior Austin Guzzo scored on a wild pitch after leading off the inning with a walk.  Freshman Brett McCleary drove in the final run on an RBI groundout to knock in Crowl.

 

