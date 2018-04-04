Civil Rights investigation into Cedar Rapids Schools finds no wrongdoing

The Office of Civil Rights (OCR) wrapped up a four year investigation last week into the Cedar Rapids Community School District.

It was determined there was insufficient evidence and the school district was cleared.

Rebecca Grant, an anti-racism, anti-bullying leader in Cedar Rapids is the parent who filed the complaint.

She was honored today with the 'Eyes on the Prize' award at a Martin Luther King event in Waterloo, recognized for her commitment to social justice.

Grant filed the complaint claiming her daughter was being bullied and that it wasn't properly handled because of her race.

The OCR sums up their investigation in a 14 page document describing the issue as an ongoing feud between two groups.

"We were very pleased to hear the news that they had found either insufficient evidence or no findings," CRCSD Deputy Superintendent Mary Ellen Maske told us.

Meanwhile Grant says she isn't going to stop fighting.

"Let me say this to her it's never over with," Grant told us.

"The district has their own employees from the district they gave them index cards, what to say and what not to say so right there the district was lying and was covering up things," she added.

On the contrary the district says the investigation was very thorough and that's why it took four years.

"When they came they were here for one week talked to hundreds of staff members and students and actually did a community forum while they were here in Cedar Rapids," Maske says.

Grant told us she hopes to have the local NAACP, the Department of Justice and the Black Caucus come together to talk about the issues she believes are happening in Cedar Rapids.