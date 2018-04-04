Sen. Ernst releases statement on National Guard Troops, Southern Border

Sen. Joni Ernst issued the following statement on the Trump administration's decision to send National Guard troops to the United States' southern border.

“As a former National Guardsman and Chairman of the Emerging Threats Subcommittee of the Senate Armed Services Committee with jurisdiction over our nation’s homeland defense efforts, I support the President’s decision to send National Guard troops to the United States’ southern border, just as former presidents have done. The National Guard represents some of the best men and women we have, equipped and trained to tackle these challenges and assist the U.S. Border Patrol.

“The reality is, the border remains unsecured – meaning that drugs and crime continue to flow into the United States while illegal immigration and human trafficking flourish. We must act.

“Earlier this year, I co-sponsored the Secure and Succeed Act to implement the President’s framework for immigration and border security—and most importantly put into place the necessary resources and policies to secure our border to keep Americans safe. This legislation also provided a path forward for our DACA recipients which I have said time and again is greatly needed. Unfortunately, the Senate hasn’t gotten enough votes to move forward, and has left a gaping hole in the security of our border.

“The security of our borders is fundamental to our nation’s security. Given the lack of action, the President’s decision represents an immediate, commonsense step towards protecting Americans. President Trump understands how these additional assets can be helpful until Washington can move forward with a border security solution that will protect our families and communities.”