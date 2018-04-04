Cedar Valley Hospice prepares for 'Rio Nights' fundraiser; ticke - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Valley Hospice prepares for 'Rio Nights' fundraiser; tickets still available

Posted: Updated:
Cedar Valley Hospice's Chris Olds & KWWL's Abby Turpin during a planning meeting for Rio Nights Cedar Valley Hospice's Chris Olds & KWWL's Abby Turpin during a planning meeting for Rio Nights

"Parade your passion" for Cedar Valley Hospice at Rio Nights on Friday, April 13 from 6 until 11 p.m. at the Waterloo Convention Center. 

Their annual spring fundraiser will include appetizers, a cash bar, a silent auction, dinner and a special program, emceed by KWWL's Abby Turpin.

Entertainment for the evening will be provided by the Brazilian 2wins.  The twins tour nationally and their band will bring a South American touch to the evening with performances during the social hour, as well as a full concert to conclude the evening.

Tickets are $75/person and can be purchased here.  Raffle tickets are also available on the website.  Each raffle ticket is $10 and enters you for a chance to win $1000 at the end of the evening.

Cedar Valley Hospice is a non-profit organization that has been serving people and their families with respect and compassion since 1979.  Learn more here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.