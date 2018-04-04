Victory Ford to host 2nd annual BBQ competition in Dyersville

Victory Ford will be hosting a local event to support a foundation that assists children and families in the community.

The 2nd annual barbecue competition, benefiting Brown's Hometown Victory Foundation, will be this Saturday, April 7th at Rolling Knolls Golf Course in Dyersville.

The proceeds will go to the foundation in effort to support the Reading 4 a Reason Program, Key 2 Mathematics, and Get Up and Move Program. There will also be a Fun Run beginning at 3:00 pm to support the Get Up & Move Program.

According to a press release, Brown's Hometown Victory Foundation strives to collaborate with the surrounding communities to provide opportunities in youth programs, which empower children and families to reach their highest potential, with the hope of improving social and economic barriers.

You can find more information on the two flyers attached.