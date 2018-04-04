Two dead after plane crash in Florida - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Two dead after plane crash in Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people are dead after a small plane owned by a flight school crashed after taking off from a Florida airport.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the Embry-Riddle University plane crashed Wednesday morning after taking off from Daytona Beach International Airport. School officials said they are cooperating in the investigation.

Witnesses told local media that a wing appeared to come off the Piper PA-28 as it was flying and it crashed into a field. Television pictures show that a wing hit the ground some distance from the main portion of the plane.

The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of relatives.

