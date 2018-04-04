Four students and two adults sent to hospital after Iowa bus cra - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Four students and two adults sent to hospital after Iowa bus crash

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office posted to their Facebook this morning following an accident at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Lake Road near Bedford, Iowa. 

Authorities say the accident involved a Bedford school bus and another vehicle. Two adults and four students were taken to nearby hospitals to be checked out. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says the injuries are non-life threatening. 

All other students on the bus were taken by their parents to be checked out by their individual doctors. 

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital for injuries. 

The Iowa State Patrol is now investigating the crash. 

