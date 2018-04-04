Sen. Grassley issues statement on Chinese tariffs

Senator Chuck Grassley, a member of the Senate Ag. Committee and lifelong farmer, issued a statement on the second wave of tariffs imposed by China. Read the statement below:



“We need to protect U.S. intellectual property and American competitiveness. Foreign theft of intellectual property, forced technology transfers, discriminatory licensing restrictions and other unfair practices harm U.S. innovation and affect every sector of our economy, including agriculture. On my recent congressional delegation trip to China, I urged Chinese government officials to rein in unfair trade practices and policies, including the theft of U.S. intellectual property, which have adversely impacted American businesses. I’m concerned that my urging fell on deaf ears.



“The United States should take action to defend its interests when any foreign nation isn’t playing by the rules or refuses to police itself. But farmers and ranchers shouldn’t be expected to bear the brunt of retaliation for the entire country. It’s not fair, and it doesn’t make economic sense. The Administration knew that if it imposed tariffs on Chinese goods, China would retaliate against U.S. agriculture. I warned President Trump as much in a White House meeting in February. Today shows that’s exactly what happened. If the federal government takes action on trade that directly results in economic hardship for certain Americans, it has a responsibility to help those Americans and mitigate the damage it caused.



“I will be addressing these issues through the Senate Finance Committee, which has jurisdiction over trade policy. I’ll also be addressing these issues as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is responsible for patent, copyright and trademark policy.”