"Planting pinwheels" to raise awareness of child abuse in Black Hawk County

Some people in eastern Iowa are being surprised with blue pinwheels in their yards, and it's all for a good cause.

The Family and Children's Council of Black Hawk County is surprising people by "planting" pinwheels in their yards.

The pinwheel has become a sign of child abuse prevention, and this month is Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month.

The Family and Children's Council hopes to educate others about how child abuse does happen in this county. In fact, they say Black Hawk County is ranked as one of the highest in the state when it comes to reported child abuse cases.

Board President Heather Labonte says, "Society has become so reactive to problems. We wait until something happens before we decide we want to help make a change. Our focus is prevention. We want to educate people in the community to help them understand this does happen."

If your yard gets “pinwheeled,” you can pay $50 to the Family and Children's Council to have the pinwheels moved to another yard. The goal is for the pinwheels to move to a new yard each day this month.

There are 150 pinwheels, and each one represents 100 children and parents the Family and Children's Council has helped this year alone. That's 15,000 families in one year.

If you would like to learn more information about how to get involved, you can contact Amanda Goodman at 319.234.7600 to learn more.

You can also click here for their Facebook Page.