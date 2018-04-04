Four taken to hospital after morning Elk Run crash

Firefighters say there is heavy damage to the second floor; the first floor is okay.More >>
Colder than normal temperatures continue through the week.More >>
An area mom has been forced from an elementary school Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) after money went missing and she was accused of mishandling it.More >>
Waterloo firefighters confirm there was an accident involving a minivan and a semi near the intersection of Dubuque Road and Elk Run Road.More >>
A northwest Iowa man and wife have been sentenced for the beatings of an 11-year-old boy.More >>
