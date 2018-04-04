Four taken to hospital after morning Elk Run crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Four taken to hospital after morning Elk Run crash

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
ELK RUN HEIGHTS (KWWL) -

Waterloo firefighters confirm there was an accident involving a minivan and a semi near the intersection of Dubuque Road and Elk Run Road.

They say four people were taken to a hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time. 

Firefighters believe the accident happened around 6:15 this morning. 

They say the roads near where the accident happened were very slick. 

