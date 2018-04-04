Squirrel gets new wheels - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Squirrel gets new wheels

A squirrel, who lost both front paws in an animal trap, has been given a set of prosthetic wheels.

Karamel, the squirrel, was caught in a hunter's trap in southeastern Turkey.

A young man rescued Karamel and took him to orthopedists at Aydin University in Istanbul.

The orthopedists designed a set of wheels and are training Karamel how to use them.

They say it has taken Karamel a little bit to get used to the wheels but he is slowly getting better.

