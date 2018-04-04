Miller Riverview Campground in Dubuque set to open Apr. 15 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Miller Riverview Campground in Dubuque set to open Apr. 15

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The City of Dubuque announced its Miller Riverview Campground will open for the 2018 season on Sunday, Apr. 15, weather and river levels permitting.

Reservations can be made at www.cityofdubuque.org/millerriverview.

Camp sites for the 2018 Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays are now available through the online reservation system, while sites for the July 4th holiday weekend will be available on Saturday, Apr. 14 at 8:30 a.m.

All reservations must be made online. A two-night minimum is required for all three of those holidays.

