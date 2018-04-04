UPDATE: Waterloo firefighters battle morning house fire

UPDATE: Waterloo firefighters battled an early morning house fire.

This happened at 308 Locust Street, which is near the intersection of Locust St. and West 2nd St. This happened around 4:40 in the morning.

No one was injured. A neighbor called 911.

Firefighters believe one person lives in the home and wasn't there when the fire started.

They say there is heavy damage to the second floor; the first floor is still intact.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

