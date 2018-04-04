Feeling mellow? Iowa listed as 4th least stressed out state

A recent poll from WalletHub lists Iowa as one of the least stressed out states in the nation.

The Hawkeye state comes in as the 4th least stressed out state, finishing behind Minnesota, North Dakota and Utah.

The poll takes four main stressors into account: work-related stress, money-related stress, family-related stress and health and safety-related stress.

Iowa's best showing was in the health and safety-related stress, where it finished as the 3rd least stressed.

When it comes to work-related stress, though, Iowa finished 15th.

Louisiana finished as the most stressed out state.

For the full poll, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/most-stressful-states/32218/.