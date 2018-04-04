Event to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. set for today in Dub - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Event to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. set for today in Dubuque

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

An event to honor the life and times of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is set for today in the Blades Chapel at the University of Dubuque.

The event will run from 6-7 p.m.

It will feature an hour of music, readings and reflections on King, 50 years after he was assassinated in Memphis.

Dr. Farris Muhammad, director of the Multicultural Family Center, says King's work is still being done right here in eastern Iowa.

"So I think a lot of the work we do here at the Multicultural Family Center is in the same lineage of the work that Dr. King fought for. How do we make sure that individuals of cross-cultural backgrounds feel included and welcomed here in this community. So we're very intentional about our outreach," he said.

He said city leaders are also working to further Dr. King's work, but have to be honest when confronting the problems that still exist.

We have to acknowledge the challenges of problems as we see it, in order to make progress in that area. So as the saying goes, or the adage goes, that a problem well defined is a problem half-solved. So we have to be critical and honest related to how we identify problems, versus being in denial about them, if we want to make real progress in that area," he said.

An event will also take place in Waterloo this morning.  It's set for 10 a.m. at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

