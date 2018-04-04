Event to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. set for today in Dubuque

Colder than normal temperatures continue through at least the middle of next week.More >>
An area mom has been forced from an elementary school Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) after money went missing and she was accused of mishandling it.More >>
The City of Dubuque announced its Miller Riverview Campground will open for the 2018 season on Sunday, Apr. 15, weather and river levels permitting.More >>
Waterloo firefighters are on scene of a house fire this morning. It happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. near Locust Street.More >>
