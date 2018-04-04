TRACKING: Quiet but colder Wednesday

The winter weather is over…for now. The winter temperatures have returned, however. Behind yesterday’s system, we see even colder air for today. Highs only top out in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Cooler temperatures are expected to the north where they accumulated more snow Tuesday. Sunshine breaks through for nearly everyone. It won’t do much. A light wind makes it feel closer to winter break than spring break.
Another chilly morning is on the way. Temperatures cool into the mid-teens to mid-20s. Clouds track back in for Thursday. A quick moving area of wintry mix looks to track through tomorrow. Accumulations will be light, if anything. This system may produce some slick spots for those in its path. Though we have another quick chance of winter weather tomorrow, it will be warmer. Highs Thursday: upper 30s to upper 40s.
Quiet weather returns for Friday and Saturday… so does the cooler air. Friday brings strong winds, again. Our next chance of winter weather comes Sunday into Monday.
