Black Hawks rally past Sioux City for 4-3 win

The Waterloo Black Hawks extended their first place lead in the USHL's western division rallying from a 3-1 deficit to defeat Sioux City 4-3. The Black Hawks hold a three point lead in the standings over Fargo and Omaha with four games remaining in the regular season.

Waterloo needed just 22 seconds to pick up the first goal of the game. Evan Dougherty fed Matej Blumel in front of the net for a quick 1-0 lead. Sioux City quickly tied it less than a minute later as a failed attempt to clear the zone led to a goal on a one-time from Micah Miller.

The Musketeers appeared to take control in the second on a pair of goals from Calle Ehrnberg and Micah Miller, but Waterloo pulled back within one when Evan Daugherty poked a loose puck near the crease in to the back of the net.

Ben Copeland picked up the equalizer five minutes in to the third period. Minutes later, Waterloo's defense came up big fighting off a 5-on-3 power play chance for the Musketeers. They rode the momentum to the eventual game winning goal from Hunter Lellig with under six minutes left on the clock.

The Black Hawks host Sioux Falls on Friday having won 6 of their last 8 games.