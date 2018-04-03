Hawks' Moss testing NBA Draft - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hawks' Moss testing NBA Draft

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Iowa redshirt sophomore guard Isaiah Moss announced on Tuesday that he has submitted papers for early entry to the 2018 NBA Draft to test the process and gauge interest.

 

Moss has not hired an agent, leaving the door open for a possible return to Iowa for the 2018-19 season. Moss has until May 30 to remain in or remove his name from the draft.

 

“My family and I have talked with coach McCaffery and we have decided to enter my name into the NBA Draft without hiring an agent. It is a dream of mine to play professional basketball. I look forward to going through the process and I thank the coaching staff for helping me through it. I am excited for the feedback and opportunity to workout for NBA personnel so my family and I can make the best decision for my future. I appreciate the support from my teammates, coaching staff, and Hawkeye fans.”

 

Moss (6-foot-5, 205 pounds) ranked fourth on the team in scoring (11.1), third in assists (62), and tied for second in steals (22). He increased his scoring average by 4.6 points from his freshman to sophomore season. Moss was voted to the Cayman Islands Classic All-Tournament team, averaging 18 points in three games. The Chicago native poured in a career-high 32 points at Minnesota on Feb. 21, including scorching the nets for 19 points in the final 1:36 of the game.

 

“This is an opportunity for Isaiah to learn more about himself and his game during this process,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “Going through this process will benefit him in the long term. We fully support Isaiah and we will be there to help him along the way.”

