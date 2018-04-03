Hawks' Moss testing NBA Draft

The Waterloo Black Hawks extended their first place lead in the USHL's western division rallying from a 3-1 deficit to defeat Sioux City 4-3. The Black Hawks hold a three point lead in the standings over Fargo and Omaha with four games remaining in the regular season.More >>
Iowa's Isaiah Moss to test NBA Draft process
United World Wrestling has notified USA Wrestling with an approved revised schedule for the 2018 Freestyle World Cup, hosted by the University of Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on April 7-8.
Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo scored a game high 31 points off the bench to lead the Villanova Wildcats to a 79-62 win over Michigan and their second NCAA Championship in three years.
The Iowa baseball team erased an early 2-0 deficit to defeat 22nd ranked Illinois 4-2 as they took two of the three games from the Illini in the weekend series. The victory marked Iowa's first road series win over a ranked opponent since 2015.
