King expresses concern over possible trade war

Iowa 4th District Republican Congressman, Steve King, says he's concerned over the possibilities of a trade war between the United States and China over tariffs.

King said President Trump called him a while back and King said he turned the discussion to trade, telling The President, “It's going to hurt our agriculture. It's going to hurt our manufacturing.”

The Congressman said, The President told him, “I won't hurt agriculture. But, I don't know that promised is sustained,” King said in an interview for an upcoming episode of The Steele Report.

The tariffs, King says, could be the basis for what becomes an all-out trade war with China. King told KWWL News, “I'm very concerned about that.”

King said it's between the U.S. And China, and is like two bulls locking horns. “Do the Chinese need our market more than we need their cheap products?”

King believes having former Iowa Governor, Terry Branstad, in Beijing as U.S. Ambassador to China, may help the situation.

But, King admits, “I don't know where Trump will take this. He is an enigma. And, I think there's power in being an enigma, and you have to play some brinkmanship in these foreign policy negotiations. I don't like the territory we're in, because there's too much at risk.”