April showers bring snow

It feels more like January than April this week, and even though it was a pretty mild winter, most Iowans are ready to say goodbye to the snow.

With cold, wet weather plaguing the area throughout the day on Tuesday, students on UNI's campus bundled up for yet another freezing walk across campus.

While waiting for the campus shuttle, several international students from countries like Argentina and Pakistan told KWWL enough is enough when it comes to the winter weather.

"Oh yeah, since my first day of my arrival here, I was pretty much over it," said Kashif Shaikh from Pakistan.

"Weird. Super weird, especially in April. This was something I wasn't expecting. But I still like it. It is cold, but we have the bus," said Polly Alfano from Argentina.

One a year ago on April 3, 2017, mother nature also brought the cold as well as some rain.

The next day, the sun came out just in time for Harold's Chicken's grand opening near downtown Waterloo. People waited in line for hours to taste the famous wings.

A year later, another business is set to open next door. Two Scoops Ice Cream plans to open mid-April and manager Matt Finical says he isn't worried about the unseasonably cold weather.

"Not a bit because every season is ice cream season; snow, summer, fall, it is all good. People always want ice cream," said Finical.