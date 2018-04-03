New VA clinic coming to Dubuque

About 4,000 veterans are assigned to the Veterans Affairs clinic in Dubuque.

It's no longer big enough.

"I heard it's very overcrowded," said Randy Rennison, director of the Dubuque County Veterans Affairs Commission. "About two years ago, they hired a new doctor due to the veteran population that came into this area."

The clinic, located at Mercy Medical Center, is part of the Iowa City VA Health Care System.

It means vets have to travel there for what they need. "A lot of times, we'll get sent to Iowa City, because they can't do it up here, and sometimes it's minor stuff," said Jim Wagner, director of the Veteran's Freedom Center.

The VA will be leasing a new larger stand-alone clinic. The facility will provide more services in physical therapy, optometry, and hearing. There will also be more medical staff.

The news is relief to area veterans. "When you go in and when you come out of the service, they say they're gonna take care of you -- and it's really neat to see they are. They really are," Wagner added.

The expanded clinic will be able to increase the number of veterans who are treated, possibly by 1,000.

The site location has not been determined yet. It is scheduled to open in the summer of 2019.