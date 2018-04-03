Voters head to polls over $12.8 million bond to improve Mount Vernon schools

Mock-ups show what Mount Vernon High School would look like with the addition of a new performing arts space.

Superintendent Greg Batenhorst says it's something the district needs.

"The current performing arts space for the district is in the middle school, it seats about 399 people for performances. We have far outgrown that," he says.

The new space would seat nearly 800.

People are casting their vote on the issue at City Hall today.

"It's not only future use by our students but future use by the community, we very much see this as a community space," Batenhorst told us.

Some other facility upgrades the bond would make possible include a secure entrance on the middle school and several classroom remodels and additions.

Washington Elementary would also get it's playground resurfaced.

Batenhorst says the money for the projects won't be coming from people's taxes.

"Currently our, our property tax rate is $18.41. The projects in this bond issue would not increase that property tax rate," he told us.

If passed the goal is to have all of the projects complete by August of 2019.

A similar bond vote in Mount Vernon failed two years ago but that one included upgraded athletic facilities, something this one does not include.

The polls are open at Mount Vernon City Hall until 8 tonight.