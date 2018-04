DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Police have identified the remains of a body found on a riverbank in southern Des Moines.

Police said Tuesday that the body was that of 61-year-old Thomas Francis Hoye III, of Des Moines.

Police say the Polk County Medical Examiners Office is continuing its investigation into the cause of Hoye's death.

A pedestrian reported around noon Sunday that he'd spotted the body below a bridge over the Raccoon River. Police had said the body appeared to have been at the spot for some time and showed no obvious signs of injury.