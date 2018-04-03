Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, admitted to the hospit - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, admitted to the hospital for hip surgery

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, has been admitted to the hospital for a previously scheduled hip surgery.
   The palace said Philip entered King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday afternoon and will have surgery Wednesday.
   The palace said in a statement that the hospital admission and surgery were planned ahead of time.
   Philip has missed several public events in recent weeks, including an Easter church service in Windsor.
   The 96-year-old prince has largely retired from public life, but still accompanies the queen on occasion.
   He has had heart problems in the past.

