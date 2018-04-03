BODY CAM VIDEO: Police officer saves puppy in house fire

A police officer made a dramatic rescue in Buena Vista, Virginia.



Crews responded to a house fire, and ended up saving a puppy from the burning home.



Body camera video shows police at the fire; those officers actually beat firefighters to the scene.



An officer found out the family's dog was still inside, and ran back in the home to save her. When the officer found her, she ran back into her dog bed, as shown in the video. He then picks her up and escapes the home.



Fortunately, no one got hurt in the fire.