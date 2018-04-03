Inmate head-butts officer at state penitentiary

An officer was assaulted by an inmate on Easter at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.

An inmate head-butted the officer and then bit the officer's arm.

The inmate was restrained.

The officer was originally checked by facility medical personnel, returned to work and completed his shift.

After experiencing concussion-like symptoms, he was taken to the emergency room at the Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa.

Hospital staff determined he had a concussion.

The incident is under investigation.