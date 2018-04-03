Iowa Summer Jam coming back this summer; set to feature local artists

On June 30, 2018, Iowa Summer Jam is coming back to Iowa.

The Big Bang Foundation did this event seven years ago in Vinton. There were 20 acts, 4 DJs and over 500 people in attendance.

This year it will be at the McGrath Ampitheatre in Cedar Rapids.

This event will look to highlight the talented, local artist.

T1 Entertainment, the music agency hosting the event, wants to book 10 performers and 5 DJs from the genres hip hop, pop and R&B.

This event is free for kids from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on the event or how to sign up for an audition, go to IowaSummerJam.com or email info@t1entertainment.com.